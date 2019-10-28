Haywards Heath College has first open day for students

Haywards Heath College held the first in a series of open days on Wednesday, October 24, ahead of its September 2020 opening.

The college, which is on the same site as Sussex College, which closed due to high debts in 2017, allowed prospective students to meet teachers and to see certain areas of the college.

Shelagh Legrave, chief executive of Chichester College Group, which run the college, said: “When the college closed there was a feeling in the local community that there was a requirement for a further education college.

“It hasn’t been without challenges, like the old building at the back of the site which has bats in it, and there is a challenge with damp which is currently being fixed.

“But we’re very excited to move forward with this.”

The college is expecting to take 300 students in its first year, yet has the capacity for 1,200 – a number it hopes it will reach over the years.

Archie King, a 15-year-old student at Warden Park, said: “The open day was quite exciting because the nearest college would have been Burgess Hill, but I live nearby so it’s a lot easier to get here.

“It looks really good from what I’ve heard when they come to schools.

“I want to study PE, psychology and maybe geography, I probably want to go into sports psychology because it looks really interesting.

Paul Riley, principal of Worthing College and principal elect of Haywards Heath College, said: “There is a demand for the college and what we’re seeing absolutely that demand in terms of the journey of college.

“There has been a very strong demand to open this college and deliver a broad and inclusive curriculum.

“We saw that throughout 2018 and 2019 in terms of when we went to visit all the schools and we’re also seeing it in terms of the progression events that have taken place in the autumn term.

“An academic college needs to offer a curriculum which supports the development and significant career aspirations of students.

“So the heart of the curriculum planning is where is it going to take students? Where are the opportunities going to arise?”

All of the 2013 construction is still intact and usable, including science labs, a state-of-the-art theatre, dance floors and music facilities.

A partnership with Aspire, an adult education provider, has seen plans for evening courses to come possibly as soon as the college opens.

Mr Riley said: “The focus on what happens after the progression from their course at college starts from the very start of the journey of coming to college.

“There has been real passionate interest coming from parents, the local business community, and students themselves.”

Gabriella Gavaghan, aged 15, attends Downlands Community School and wants to study psychology and criminology, but is deciding between Haywards Heath College and Varndean.

Her mum, Lisa Gavaghan, aged 54, said: “I went here when I was younger. It’s nice and handy to get to, and it looks nice so far from what we’ve seen.”

The college will have further open evenings on Saturday, November 16 from 10am to 1pm, Tuesday, February 11 from 4.30pm to 7pm, and Tuesday, June 23 from 10am to 12pm.

To find out more, visit the college website here.