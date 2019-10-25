DM19104997a.jpg. Haywards Heath College open day. Lucinda Elston, daughter Amy and teacher Jason Lee. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-191024-224839008

Haywards Heath College holds its first open day - in pictures

Haywards Heath College held its first open day yesterday (Wednesday, October 25).

Ahead of its planned September 2020 opening, the college invited students from across Mid Sussex to look around the site and to discuss the courses available. Paul Riley, principal of the college, and Shelagh Legrave, CEO of Chichester College Group who run the college, were in attendance for prospective students and their families to meet. To find out more, read our full report of the open day in next week’s paper, out on Thursday, October 31.

