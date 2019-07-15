Haywards Heath school praised for turning school around

Teachers, governors, parents and children from Warden Park Primary Academy are celebrating Ofsted’s decision to award a ‘Good’ rating after the school was inspected on June 12 this year.

They confirmed that all five categories assessed deserved a ‘Good’ award. These were leadership and management, behaviour and safety of pupils, quality of teaching, achievement of pupils and early years provision.

The report recognised that ‘The Headteacher, along with the trustees of Sussex Learning Trust and governors, share an admirable sense of moral purpose and determination to provide the best possible education for pupils’.

Inspectors saw the opening of a new nursery provision in January 2018 as a very positive step, with children given a great start to their education and forming an integral part of strong early years provision.

Staff came in for particular praise with a sense that ‘morale is high with a palpable sense of teamwork across the school’.

It was pointed out that pupils are settled and happy at school and they acknowledge that ‘We are cared for’. They learn ‘in a calm, pleasant and well-structured environment where routines are clearly established’.

Special mention was made of the impressive learning environments which offer an insight into the range of subjects and activities the school offers.

Behaviour was judged to be exemplary with the monitoring of standards applied rigorously and expectations clear to all.

Parental feedback was strong with one comment echoing the views of many: “The Headteacher and his team have done an amazing job turning this school and its reputation around. It is now the school to go to in Haywards Heath.”

The school’s outcome has climbed from a previous ‘Requires Improvement’ rating in 2015.

Mr Jonathan Morris, CEO of Sussex Learning Trust, said he was delighted with Ofsted’s findings.

He said: “The whole team are thrilled their hard work and dedication has been recognised.”

Headteacher Steve Davis said: “The report perfectly captures our wonderful learning community.

“The inspector recognised that there is so much that is special about our school and hence the report is an absolute joy to read.”