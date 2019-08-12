Haywards Heath school’s sponsored walk raises hundreds for Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity

Children and staff at Northlands Wood Primary Academy in Haywards Heath were cheered on by their families as they took part in a sponsored walk.

Organised by the school’s WE Team, the walk raised £909.42 for the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity.

Mark Sears presenting the cheque to Natalie Hogben, with the school's WE Team, India and Mrs Cheesmur

Mark Sears, headteacher, said: “Yet again I have been so impressed by the efforts of our young children, the WE Team who organised and ran the event with the help of teacher, Kathryn Cheesmur, and all the children in the school who rose to the challenge and took part so enthusiastically.

“The generosity of our families was again truly amazing.”

The WE Schools initiative is a unique, four-step programme delivered in more than 14,500 schools across the UK and North America.

It challenges young people to identify the local and global issues that spark their passion and then empowers them with the tools to take action.

The school’s WE Team identified the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity as the local organisation they would like to support and raise money for, in particular, as one of our pupils, India, had previously benefited from the amazing work the charity dooes to help families of children with cerebral palsy.

Natalie Hogben, community fundraiser for the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity, said: “I was delighted to be invited to Northlands Wood Primary Academy last week to watch India, former attendee of Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity, take part in the sponsored walk.

“It was wonderful to see the whole school come together to support India and our charity.

“It was particularly moving to see children of all different ages and abilities encourage and help one another to complete the walk.

“The school went to such an effort to make this event so special and we are extremely grateful for all their efforts and delighted that they would like to continue supporting our Charity in the future.”