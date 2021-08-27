So here are 13 of the best places for this traditional British dish in the district, according to Google reviews as of Friday (August 27).
1. Jupps Fish and Chips
Jupps Fish and Chips is very popular with Mid Sussex residents having a 4.7 rating from 316 Google reviews. It can be found on West Street in Burgess Hill. One reviewer said the food always tastes good while another recommended 'the vegan curry sauce, spring rolls and onion rings'. Picture: Google Street View.
2. Cuckfish
Cuckfish is based in unit 3 of The Clock House in Cuckfield High Street and has a rating of 4.5 based on 75 Google reviews. One reviewer said: "It's clear that they care deeply about quality of food and customer service."
3. Crossways Fish and Chips
Crossways Fish and Chips in Hurstpierpoint High Street has 4.6 stars out of five from 93 Google reviews. One reviewer said they offered 'the best fish and chips my wife ever had' while another said the chips tasted like the were homemade. Picture: Google Street View.
4. Harbour Fish Bar
Harbour Fish Bar is based in West Street, East Grinstead, and serves 'beautifully battered' fish and 'generous chips'. It has an average rating of 4.6 from 171 Google reviews. Picture: Google Street View.