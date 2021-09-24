So before the rain arrives why not make the most the weekend with a visit to your local chip shop or a restaurant that sells this traditional British dish?
Here are 17 of the best places for fish and chips in the district, according to Google reviews as of Friday (September 24).
1. Cuckfish
Cuckfish is based in unit 3 of The Clock House in Cuckfield High Street and has a rating of 4.5 based on 73 Google reviews. One reviewer said: "It's clear that they care deeply about quality of food and customer service."
2. Jupps Fish and Chips
Jupps Fish and Chips is very popular with Mid Sussex residents having a 4.7 rating from 320 Google reviews. It can be found on West Street in Burgess Hill. One reviewer said the food always tastes good while another recommended 'the vegan curry sauce, spring rolls and onion rings'. Picture: Google Street View.
3. Harbour Fish Bar
Harbour Fish Bar is based in West Street, East Grinstead, and serves 'beautifully battered' fish and 'generous chips'. It has an average rating of 4.6 from 172 Google reviews. Picture: Google Street View.
4. Crossways Fish and Chips
Crossways Fish and Chips in Hurstpierpoint High Street has 4.6 stars out of five from 95 Google reviews. One reviewer said they offered 'the best fish and chips my wife ever had' while another said the chips tasted like the were homemade. Picture: Google Street View.