In 14 pictures – Haywards Heath resident picks some great shops for vegan treats this Veganuary

Visit www.haywardsheath.gov.uk to see to all the places offering vegan goods.
The town council said the list was compiled by a Haywards Heath resident who was amazed when she walked around town and found so many shops she did not know about.
“Its fantastic that we have such a vast array of vegan goods available in Haywards Heath for those wishing to try plant-based eating,” said a council spokesperson.
“In addition to this list, all of the major supermarkets stock vegan food and many of the town’s restaurants and pubs have vegan menus to try.”
“January is a very popular time for many people to kick start their health drive and Veganuary gives them a brilliant way to try different healthy foods,” they added.