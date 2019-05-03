Lancing and Burgess Hill students rewarded for internet safety competition efforts

Students from two Sussex schools are celebrating winning digital cameras for their efforts in a poster competition.

On Safer Internet Day, JSPC Computer Services ran an annual poster competition for pupils at schools across the South East, helping to raise awareness of the importance of internet safety.

The theme of this year’s campaign was Together for a Better Internet, with first prize for the competition being a Chrome Book for the school of the winning pupil and two runners-up awarded a digital camera for their school.

After hundreds of entries addressing a range of issues from cyber security to online games and social media, Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, visited the offices at JSPC to judge the winners.

Eight-year-old Summer Gibbons from The Globe Primary Academy in Lancing and a team of two working together for an entry from London Meed Primary School in Burgess Hill took the two runner-up prizes.

First place was awarded to Ella Wotton Palmer, age five, from Moss Lane School in Godalming for a colourful poster with a simple but important message.

James Stoner, managing director, said: “Once again, it was difficult to judge from so many brilliant entries, and we are very grateful to MP Tim Loughton for helping us with the final decision and helping us raise awareness of this important subject.

“We run this competition every year because we know it is a great way for teachers to engage with the topic of internet safety and discuss the key issues which protect children and young people when they are exploring the internet.

“We are delighted to have some new eye-catching and effective posters to share with schools to keep the campaign going.”