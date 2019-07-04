Meet the West Sussex charity aiming to educate the musicians of the future

A West Sussex charity, with a centre in Horsham, is aiming to create the next generation of musicians.

West Sussex Music is the largest provider of high-quality music education to children and young people in the county.

West Sussex Music aims to educate the next generation of musicians

The charity offers a range of classes and sessions aimed to give youngsters the skills to succeed in music.

A spokesman said: "It doesn't matter what we have there's always something new on offer so it's always really fresh and exciting."

Now the charity has released a video sharing what makes its sessions so special.

Read more: Looking back at Horsham prom pictures from years gone by

Read more: Former teacher jailed for child sex offence

Read more: BP to open new petrol station between Horsham and Crawley