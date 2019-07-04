Meet the West Sussex charity aiming to educate the musicians of the future

A West Sussex charity, with a centre in Horsham, is aiming to create the next generation of musicians.

West Sussex Music is the largest provider of high-quality music education to children and young people in the county.

West Sussex Music aims to educate the next generation of musicians

West Sussex Music aims to educate the next generation of musicians

The charity offers a range of classes and sessions aimed to give youngsters the skills to succeed in music.

A spokesman said: "It doesn't matter what we have there's always something new on offer so it's always really fresh and exciting."

Now the charity has released a video sharing what makes its sessions so special.

Read more: Looking back at Horsham prom pictures from years gone by

Read more: Former teacher jailed for child sex offence

Read more: BP to open new petrol station between Horsham and Crawley