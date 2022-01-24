The Improving Farm Productivity Fund is the latest instalment of the Farming Investment Fund, which opened in November last year.

Farmers and growers can apply for grants, which range from £35,000 to £500,000, to invest in productivity-boosting equipment like driverless tractors, robots that harvest, weed and spray crops, and automated milking systems.

“This is fantastic news for our constituency,” said Mims Davies.

Farmers can apply for grants to invest in productivity-boosting equipment like driverless tractors and automated milking systems. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2107154.

“We are enriched with beautiful and hardworking farms, and as we open up trade and prioritise buying British, it is imperative farmers have the equipment they need to strive and be successful,” she said.

Farmers and agricultural contractors can apply and projects must be based in England, with estimated costs of more than £87,500.

Farming Minister Victoria Prentis said: “We know how important it is for farmers to identify opportunities that maximise productivity and yields.

“These grants are aimed at contributing towards the purchase of new and green equipment that can bring a positive change to the day-to-day operation of a farm, as well as the wider environment.”