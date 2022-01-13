Businesses in the hospitality and leisure sector can get a one-off grant of between £2,667 and £6,000 to help them cope with the impact of the Omicron variant.

Mid Sussex District Council is distributing the grants on behalf of the Government.

“For restaurants and pubs, the Christmas and New Year period is often the most important time of the year and has a significant bearing on their profitability,” said Jonathan Ash-Edwards, leader of Mid Sussex District Council.

Jonathan Ash-Edwards, leader of Mid Sussex District. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2107053.

“The surge in Omicron cases at the end of last year led to cancellations and reduced footfall for businesses in the leisure industry; as people quite rightly exercised caution in the lead up to Christmas,” he said.

Mr Ash-Edwards said the impact had been huge, adding that Hospitality UK had reported that many businesses lost 40-60 per cent of their December trade.

“I’m delighted that the Government has stepped in once again to offer vital financial support for businesses in the leisure industry,” he said, urging businesses to apply if they have been affected.

The Government is also providing more funding for Additional Restrictions Grants with the goal of supporting other businesses impacted by Omicron, like those who supply the hospitality and leisure sectors.

These will soon be available to any Mid Sussex business that has been affected with those businesses most in need being prioritised.

“In addition to the financial grants, there will also be the opportunity next week to apply for a discount of up to 30 per cent on your business rates if you have not qualified for other reliefs or discounts,” said Mr Ash-Edwards.

Businesses can apply online at midsussex.grantapproval.co.uk.