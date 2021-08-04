Muddy Stilettos winners in pictures: see the Mid Sussex businesses that got the top spots

Ten Mid Sussex businesses have come in first in their categories for Sussex in the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2021.

By Lawrence Smith
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 10:51 am
Updated Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 10:54 am

These pictures show the stylish shops, cafes, bars and businesses that worked hard to get the top spots.

The Muddy Stilettos Awards are now in their eighth year and celebrate the best independent businesses across 25 counties.

Click here to read the Middy’s full report and our interviews with the winners.

1. Reflex @42

The team at Reflex @42 in Hassocks, which won Best Hair Salon.

Buy photo

2. Bella June Flowers

Kelly Harding, owner of Bella June Flowers, which won Best Florist.

Buy photo

3. Bella June Flowers

Kelly Harding, owner of Bella June Flowers, which won Best Florist.

Buy photo

4. The Nutmeg Tree

Virginia Lewis-Jones, Dame Vera Lynn's daughter, with Annette Sparshott (owner) at the opening of the Nutmeg Tree, Ditchling, in 2017. The Nutmeg Tree won Best Cafe. Picture: Steve Robards SR1727127.

Buy photo
Mid SussexSussex
Next Page
Page 1 of 5