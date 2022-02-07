Gatwick Airport has launched its prestigious engineering Apprenticeship Programme for 2022, with applications open from today to mark the start of National Apprenticeship Week.

As Gatwick celebrates its 45th year of the Apprenticeship Programme, the airport is on the hunt for four new Technical Apprentices in Engineering Mechatronics Maintenance to join its cohort.

The four-year programme includes a year at East Surrey College, where the apprentices will study practical and theory-based subjects.

The Apprentices

The Apprenticeship Programme gives young engineers the opportunity to earn while they learn and training covers hands-on experience of various engineering sectors across the airport.

These include airfield, baggage, specialist systems, shuttles, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

The airport’s successful apprenticeship programme was last year recognised with second place in the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers in the Rate My Apprenticeship Awards. Gatwick also placed second in the South East as best apprenticeship employers.

Apprentice Jaine Vane

Engineering Apprentice Jiane Vane said: “I have loved every second of my apprenticeship. I look forward to arriving at work every day to learn practical skills and view engineering in a real-world sense.

“Everyone has been so supportive whilst teaching me systems around the airport, it has helped with my education and made me feel more confident whilst at work.

“Gatwick has also provided me with the opportunity to encourage more females into engineering.

“It would be amazing to see an increasing number of women engineers - I want to be a part of the evidence that women can break down these barriers in engineering.”

The Apprenticeship Programme is one of several ways Gatwick works to engage and inspire young engineers, with other projects including the Primary Engineer, Secondary Engineer, Engineering Tomorrow and Learn Live initiatives in local schools.

Apprentice Development Lead Dave White said: “We are delighted to open our Apprenticeship Programme applications for the future intake of engineers at Gatwick.

“The airport is an exciting and unique place for any young engineer to learn and develop their skills, with such a vast array of areas to work in and engineering challenges to take on, rotating across all our engineering departments during their apprenticeship.

“The programme has been a huge success over the past 44 years, going from strength to strength, and a number of former apprentices – myself included – continue to enjoy wonderful careers at Gatwick.

As an Engineering Apprentice, you will work within the Engineering team, with a full insight into exactly what it takes to run the world's busiest single runway airport.”