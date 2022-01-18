The new national education programme provides curriculum links to PSHE, Citizenship, Science and Geography, and offers a whole-school approach to being more actively sustainable.

The resources for primary students include a range of interactive activities that can easily fit into day-to-day lesson planning.

Students need to become future ambassadors of recycling

The aim of the programme is to empower students to take recycling into their own hands, by creating school surveys, interviews and analysis that help students better understand what recycling means for their school and how they can build better habits for the future.

To make this a manageable goal for primary school students, the resources showcase simple tips on understanding labels, checking your bins and knowing how to recycle in your local area.

The programme also offers resources for secondary students, which focus on creating a team of R Generation Ambassadors who can create action plans to make their school community more sustainable.

Through a series of workshops, students will learn how to lead by example, exploring other young influential sustainability ambassadors to inspire their thinking.

These R-Generation Ambassadors will then create a 10-week sustainability plan for their school, featuring school recycling challenges and ideas about how to include their wider school community of parents, councillors and local press to make a difference locally.

Emma Barker, a teacher at Grampian Primary Academy in Derby, said: “The R-Generation programme has equipped my class with important skills to be able to drive a lasting change within the school.

“It’s helped them to realise that they have a voice and are able to communicate their newfound knowledge about recycling and sustainability with confidence.

“The students are immensely proud of the projects they have implemented across the school, and they have helped to inspire others to make small changes to help the environment.”

Hayley Lloyd House, Head of Sustainability at Nestlé Waters UK said: “Thinking beyond sustainability and reducing our impact on the environment are at the heart of everything we do, and the world needs everyone to take action and do their bit now, more than ever before.

“We hope to showcase the variety of simple actions children, schools and local communities can take to create circularity in their organisations that can help reduce their impact.

“These small changes can have an impact on a global scale and we can all be part of the change our planet needs for tomorrow and the future.”