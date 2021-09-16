The new site, on Flemming Way, will be the 23rd depot in AO’s network, helping the retailer to be even closer to its customers across West Sussex.

Opened in September, the 30,000 sq ft site is the latest depot to open its doors in recent months, following expansion into Gravesend, Bracknell and Newport.

Expanding its logistics network with new depots and distribution centres is key to ensuring that AO can continue to provide the best possible delivery service across the country.

Online electricals retailer AO have today (Thursday) announced that it has opened a new depot in Crawley as it continues to grow its vast logistics network

Over the last 18 months, AO has increased its warehousing capacity by over 80 per cent, rapidly growing its distribution network and creating over 1,500 jobs across the business.

While the new site itself will initially create 18 new opportunities for people across West Sussex, the move follows AO’s huge push for driver recruitment.

The retailer is currently recruiting employed drivers nationwide, with over 100 logistics vacancies available, including HGV Drivers, 7.5t Delivery Drivers and warehouse operatives, with fantastic benefits and new starter bonuses of up to £1000.

David Ashwell, MD of AO Logistics, said: “The new depot is in the ideal location to support our growth as a business – we’ll be able to serve our customers in West Sussex even better than before and it means we’re securing the best infrastructure for the future.

"The rapid expansion of AO Logistics is really a testament to the hard work of our people and how much we’ve grown over the last 18 months.”

The network of depots are supplied by AO’s main distribution centres in Crewe, Stafford and Stoke and the nationwide delivery coverage ensures that AO is never more than one hour away from customers.

AO acquired the two-person delivery company, formerly Expert Logistics, in 2009 and it now offers next day delivery to every UK postcode seven days a week on its range of 12,000 electrical products.