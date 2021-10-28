Delivered by mixed-tenure developer Countryside, the recreation area in Maple Drive was formally opened this month by Sheddingdean Primary School, Mid Sussex District Council and Burgess Town Council.

Representatives at the event included Burgess Hill Town Mayor Anne Eves, Deputy Leader of Mid Sussex District Council Judy Llewellyn-Burke, MSDC leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards, Burgess Hill Deputy Mayor Janice Henwood, pupils from Sheddingdean Primary School and Countryside’s mascot Bill Ding.

“We are extremely pleased to be delivering this new playground, enabling local families to enjoy outdoor play,” said Danny Wood, managing director, Southern Home Counties, Countryside.

From left: Burgess Hill Town Mayor Anne Eves cutting the ribbon with MSDC Deputy Leader Judy Llewellyn-Burke, Bill Ding, MSDC leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards, Burgess Hill Deputy Mayor Janice Henwood and pupils from Sheddingdean Primary School. Picture: S Saunders/ Digital Nation Photography.

The new 2,700sqm recreation area includes an activity area, play equipment, a multi-use games area, seating and landscaping.

The design follows a consultation with Sheddingdean Primary School, where pupils helped pick the play equipment they wanted.

The playground features swings, a trampoline, a zip wire, a full basketball court and a timber climbing frame with a surrounding turfed landscape lawn.

It replaces the existing playground that was removed last year to create a link road for the Northern Arc development.

Sheddingdean Primary School pupils with Countryside mascot Bill Ding. Picture: S Saunders/ Digital Nation Photography.

Danny said: “It has been a wonderful process to involve the local school and get some first-hand recommendations from our younger community members.”

“Countryside is looking forward to providing more amenity, along with much-needed homes, as the development of Northern Arc progresses,” he added.

Councillor Judy Llewellyn-Burke said: “These new play facilities look absolutely fantastic and will provide a wonderful place for local children to meet friends, play games and enjoy the fresh air.”

“It’s great to see Homes England and Countryside prioritising the delivery of essential infrastructure as part of the Northern Arc development and I’m sure this new play area will be of great benefit to the local community.”

Yasmin Ashraf, co-head teacher at Sheddingdean Primary school, said pupils and staff were thrilled with the new play area.

“The opening is such positive news, and we’re really appreciative of everyone involved in designing this outstanding play space,” he said.

Homes England, the Government’s housing accelerator, is working with developers who are building up to 3,500 new homes at Northern Arc.

The properties will include 30 per cent affordable housing.

The project will provide parks, open spaces, schools and other community infrastructure and Homes England has funded the construction of new roads, a bridge, landscaping, drainage and utility works.

Next year, Countryside aims to launch a mix of one and two-bed apartments, as well as two, three and four-bedroom houses that will be available for private sale.

There will also be shared ownership and affordable rent properties available through Mid Sussex District Council and SAGE Housing.

Find out more about Northern Arc at www.burgesshill.net.

To find out more about affordable housing at the project visit www.midsussex.gov.uk.