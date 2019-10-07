Plumpton Primary school create time capsule

Pupils at Plumpton Primary School have made a time capsule, inspired by a book.

The year five and six classes read Pig Heart Boy by Malorie Blackman, and have written life lessons to put in a capsule for future Plumpton students to find.

Plumpton Primary School

In the book, the main character is given a year to live because of a heart condition and starts making a video diary to share with his unborn sibling.

In a letter included in the capsule, Stanley Springham wrote about his family, his love of video games, hugs, some sports, explosions, and space, and how he wants to be an astronaut.

He describes Plumpton in 2019, saying 'there is a church, three pubs (The Plough, The Fountain, and The Half Moon), and a two platform station with a direct link to London'.

It says: "The village shop used to be a Londis but is independent now. Also, there is a stove showroom (for some reason!)

"Plumpton Racecourse is pretty famous and I have watched several races there!

"About 9500 people live in Plumpton. I really like living nearby."

The letter then describes the current world politics.

It says: "The world is a bit crazy at the moment… Boris Johnson is trying to force the UK into Brexit; Donald Trump is doing strange things (as always!).

"The ice caps are melting, the Amazon is burning and animals are choking on plastic. I hope your world is better than ours."