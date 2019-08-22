Record GCSE results for Burgess Hill Girls

Burgess Hill Girls is celebrating an outstanding set of GCSE results with over half the exams graded 9 and 8 and a record 76 per cent graded 9 to 7.

Students achieved highly across all subjects, with 65 per cent of the cohort gaining at least seven or more grades 9 to 7, a 3 per cent increase on last year.

Particular congratulations go to girls whose results were all graded 9 and 8: Ruth Bewick, Isobel Critchley, Birdie Griffiths, Annabel Hogbin and Lucy Leete.

In creative subjects, Burgess Hill Girls is performing at the highest level with 100 per cent of all entries graded 9 to 7.

Liz Laybourn, headteacher of the school, said “What we are most proud of is the fact that these amazing academic results are just one part of a rich and diverse range of achievements.

"From Glyndebourne performers to champion linguists, national athletes to outward bound adventurers, technical theatre specialists to dedicated volunteers, a Burgess Hill Girls education is about far more than just academic results.

"We encourage every girl to actively challenge herself in new directions, building a profile that adds value in ways that results alone cannot measure. This year’s achievements are superb in every respect and I am immensely proud of all of them.”