Santander bank closes its Haywards Heath branch today

However, alternative places to bank will be available to residents at nearby post office branches.

The nearest post offices to the closing bank are: Haywards Heath PO, 65 South Road, Haywards Heath; Perrymount Road PO, 54-56 Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath; and Lindfield PO, 81 High Street, Lindfield.

These will offer banking services, including deposits, free cash withdrawals and balance checks, as well as face-to-face access to government services, bill payment, foreign currency and travel insurance.

Santander bank's Haywards Heath branch at 37-39 South Road is closing today. Picture: Google Street View

In a leaflet on the Santander website Adam Bishop, head of branch interactions, said more of Santander’s customers do their day-to-day banking using online, mobile or telephone banking.

“As a result, customers are visiting our branches much less,” he said, adding that this change has been happening for years and has accelerated recently.

“Due to these changes, we have carefully and thoroughly reviewed the way we develop our services for customers and considered many factors, including where each of our branches are located and how they are used,” said Adam.

He added that the difficult decision to close some branches was made only where there are other facilities nearby and where there is another Santander branch within a few miles.