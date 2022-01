By Joanna Morris, Data Reporter

The following ratings have been given to 15 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Rated 5: Nupur Indian Restaurant at Nupur Indian Restaurant 122 High Street Hurstpierpoint Hassocks West Sussex; rated on December 18.

The food hygene ratings for 20 Mid Sussex establishments have been revealed.

Rated 5: Merryweathers at Merryweathers 26 - 28 Sussex Road Haywards Heath West Sussex; rated on December 17.

Rated 5: The Nest at Nest 2 High Street East Grinstead West Sussex; rated on December 15.

Rated 5: MINCKA Coffee at 41 Perrymount Road Haywards Heath West Sussex; rated on December 12.

Rated 5: By The Fountain at By The Fountain 16 High Street East Grinstead West Sussex; rated on December 11.

Rated 5: Harbour Fish Bar at Harbour Fish Bar 9 - 11 West Street East Grinstead West Sussex; rated on December 11.

Rated 5: South Downs Garden Centre at South Downs Garden Centre Brighton Road Hassocks West Sussex; rated on December 4.

Rated 5: La Campana at La Campana 18 The Broadway Haywards Heath West Sussex; rated on November 27.

Rated 4: Go Gourmet at Go Gourmet Unit 1 Sheffield House 29 Boltro Road Haywards Heath West Sussex; rated on December 8.

Rated 4: Wickwoods Country Club Hotel And Spa at Wickwoods Country Club And Spa Shaves Wood Lane Albourne Hassocks West Sussex; rated on December 4

Rated 4: The Fig Tree at The Fig Tree 120 High Street Hurstpierpoint Hassocks West Sussex; rated on November 25.

Rated 4: Naasta at Naasta 226 London Road Burgess Hill West Sussex; rated on November 18.

Rated 4: Makara at Makara 231 London Road Burgess Hill West Sussex; rated on November 3.

Rated 3: Limes Of Lindfield at Limes Of Lindfield 67 High Street Lindfield Haywards Heath West Sussex; rated on November 27.

Rated 3: Purple Carrot @ No 6 at Purple Carrot 6 Station Approach East Hassocks West Sussex; rated on November 27.

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Rated 5: The Sportsman at The Sportsman Free House 9 - 11 Cantelupe Road East Grinstead West Sussex; rated on December 11.

Rated 5: The Engine Room Brewery Tap And Bar at The Old Mill 45 London Road East Grinstead West Sussex; rated on November 28.

Rated 5: The Jack & Jill Inn at Jack And Jill Inn Brighton Road Hassocks West Sussex; rated on November 27.

Rated 4: Wheatsheaf Inn at Wheatsheaf Inn Broad Street Cuckfield Haywards Heath West Sussex; rated on November 30.

Plus one rating for a takeaway: