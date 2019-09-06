Southway Junior School rated ‘good’ with ‘outstanding’ features by Ofsted

A Burgess Hill school has received a ‘good’ rating.

Southway Junior School in Burgess Hill is officially ‘good’ with ‘outstanding’ features, Ofsted inspectors have said.

The school was inspected in July and was given an overall ‘good’ rating.

It was rated ‘outstanding’ for personal development, behaviour and welfare.

Pupils’ behaviour in lessons and around the school site is truly impeccable, the Ofsted report said.

Pupils also take their learning seriously and are superb ambassadors for the school.

Inspectors said pupils’ attitudes to learning are superb, stating in lessons, there is no question about them drifting off task or being inattentive. They believe disruptive or discourteous behaviour would be unthinkable, the report said.

Conduct out of lessons, at break and lunchtimes is impressive, they noted. Also stating they are lively and play energetically as children should, but when occasions demand more solemnity and mature conduct, they always rise to the occasion.

The report continued: “Pupils enjoy the range of subjects they study in the school’s broad and balanced curriculum.

“Interesting and challenging topics from history and geography capture pupils’ imagination and provide them with the knowledge and skills they need for the next stage of their education. Leaders have wisely begun developing their curriculum in order that pupils cover topics in sufficient depth to match their undoubted ability.”

There was praise too from parents in the report, who rate the school highly, ‘appreciate its nurturing atmosphere and are pleased with children’s progress.’

It was noted the children love being part of a house system and participating in competitions and events, learning about the work of a magistrate and have staged their own elections to help them learn about democracy. They are also committed to charity charity work .

Headteacher Mr Newbold, said: “We celebrated our 50th anniversary in October and are delighted with outcome of the inspection.

“Staff deserve all the recognition in the report for their hard work and expertise day in and day out.”