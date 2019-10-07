St Marks Primary School in Staplefield gifted new shed for free

Active fundraisers for Staplefield’s primary school were saddened to discover a shed in the school grounds used for projects had been destroyed.

But the incident spurred the team into action. And now they are delighted their plight was recognised by a generous local company which agreed to donate a completely new shed.

Fiona Pierce, chairman of Friends of St Marks Primary School, said: “We only have 92 children from 62 parents at the village school so we have to do a lot of fundraising.

“But when the shed was ruined, we realised we had to put in a lot of extra effort. I wrote to local tradespeople asking if one of them would be prepared to give us a discount on a new shed.

“I was amazed when Beacon Fencing in Ansty said they’d not just give us money off, they’d give us a completely new shed! We were so grateful.

“It just goes to show there’s an awful lot of support for our school out there. The boss of Beacon even agreed to come along and help install it.”

Fiona said the six by four apex shed is being delivered to the school free of charge.

She said parents and friends had also demonstrated their generosity over the years with gifts of essential equipment such as toilet rolls, sharpeners, black sacks and bits and pieces desperately needed by teachers.

She added: “The school’s budget cannot stretch indefinitely and we are pleased to help where we can, but providing a complete new shed was quite a step.”

Actions by the Friends of St Marks are echoed among many schools in West and East Sussex where parents and kind neighbours often donate items that are desperately needed. However Fiona feels this goes almost ‘above and beyond the usual level of donations.’

“I can’t thank Beacon enough,” she said.