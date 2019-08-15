St Paul's Catholic College celebrate fantastic A level results

Students at St Paul’s Catholic College achieved fantastic A level results once again this year with 60 per cent of students gaining A*-B grades and 30 per cent of all grades being graded A* or A.

88 per cent of students achieved A*-C grades with a 100 per cent pass rate.

St Pauls Catholic College celebrate fantastic A level results

All the staff, students and families today celebrated the results following the hard work and dedication shown over the last two years.

Hilary Morfitt, director of key stage 5 achievement at the college said: “These results are a testament to all the students and their dedicated teachers. We are really thrilled for them all and proud of all they have achieved.”

Stand out performances came from Emily Appaya (medicine, Exeter), Sammie Barker (modern languages, Exeter), Isobelle Deamer (sport and exercise science, Loughborough), Bobby Lewis (child nursing, Brighton) and Sophia Nabeel (maths, Sussex) who all achieved 3 or more A*and A grades in their studies.

Rob Carter, headteacher said, “We are all very proud of the students and all they have achieved this year.

"It is great to see them flourish as they move on to the next chapter.

"This success is down to the hard work, commitment and focus over the last two years of students and the staff who have inspired them in the classroom day to day and the support of the families in the school.”

