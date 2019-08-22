St Paul's Catholic College celebrate GCSEs

Students at St Paul's Catholic College celebrate success in their GCSE results.

81 per cent of students achieved a grade 4 or above and 56 per cent grade 5 or above in English and Maths.

St Paul's students celebrate their GCSE results

34 per cent of all grades were graded 9-7 (A*/A) which is an excellent result with the introduction of the new GCSE curriculum this year.

Phil Byrne, director of key stage 4 achievement, said: “We are all really thrilled to share the results with the students and their families today.

"It is down to their dedication and commitment that it has all paid off and set them up for a bright future.”

The two top three performers were Natalia Atherley and Mareena Joseph who both got six grade 9s and three grade 8s and Adam Dray who got seven grade 9s, one grade 8 and one grade 7.

St Paul's student celebrate

Three who made exceptional progress were Simon Crossman, Boden Duffy and Louis Myers.

Rob Carter, headteacher, said: “It is down to a winning combination of inspirational teaching, hard work and supportive families that students have done so well in their exams.

"We look forward to welcoming students back to the sixth form and also wish those going elsewhere well for the future."