Students celebrate excellent results at Oathall Community College

Oathall students are celebrating excellent GCSE results today (August 22).

Students have seen impressive outcomes across all areas of the curriculum.

In English, 73 per cent of students achieved a grade 4 or above whilst in mathematics 67 per cent of students achieved a grade 4 or higher. In science, 75 per cent of students achieved 2 good science GCSE passes.

There were some exceptional individual performances with more than 11 per cent of the cohort achieving 7 or more passes at grades 7, 8 or 9, and 23 per cent of all grades awarded were 7 or higher.

Headteacher, Edward Rodriguez said: “I would like to congratulate all students and staff.

"The fact that so many of our students have reached their full potential, with others exceeding expectations, is testament to their hard work and commitment.”