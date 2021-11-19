Success for Haywards Heath Business Association’s latest networking event

Haywards Heath Business Association held a networking event on Thursday (November 18). Picture: HHBA. SUS-211119-124422001

The Mid-Sussex based organisation welcomed more than 50 attendees from businesses across the district with many boasting a wide global clientele.

The meeting began with a presentation by Chichester College Group’s Paul Rolf.

Paul talked about the exciting range of developments that are happening in the Chichester College Group to support local businesses.

He said that Haywards Heath College, which is part of the group, values HHBA as a key stakeholder.

“Working together we are able to support and collaborate with local businesses, supporting their training and talent pipeline,” said Paul.

HHBA member, executive consultant and coach Helen Tuddenham gave a talk about coaching and mentoring and how this can help people become more effective leaders.

“As a new business owner (and at the start of a pandemic no less), the HHBA has given me a community of other business owners, whom I can learn from as well as bounce ideas off,” said Helen.

“The sessions are always informative as well as a chance to get to know other like-minded people in the local area,” she added.

HHBA is an alliance of local businesses that helps its members grow and connect while identifying opportunities for Sussex business owners.

Its meetings allow members to interact and make new contacts.

Since the return of HHBA’s live events after the Covid crisis, the organisation has seen a 13 per cent increase in members.

“Local networking is a great way to establish a business and is vital to create a professional presence,” said HHBA chair Clare Jones.

“Working together with your local community provides an enjoyable way of sharing best practice too – you never know what could be right on your doorstep.”

Visit hhba.co.uk to find out more or email [email protected] for further information.