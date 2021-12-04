Sussex towns are amongst the most in-demand for house hunters this year

Eastbourne, Worthing, Brighton and Hastings have been identified as seaside hotspots for house buyers this year, according to analysis by property website Rightmove.

The most in demand sites were identified as those which received the most buyer inquiries on the Right Move website in 2021.

Sites like Bournemouth, Southampton Weston Super-Mare also made the list, but it was Sussex which dominated the top ten, with Brighton, Eastbourne, Worthing and Hastings taking the number 3, 7, 8 and 9 spots respectively.

Terminus Road, in Eastbourne

Maybe it's no surprise, given the county's stunning coastline and gorgeous countryside, but all that popularity comes at a quite literal cost. Accompanying all those searches has been a considerable price hike from this year to last.

Rightmove's research reveals that Brighton, with an average buying price of £461,796, experienced a five per cent price hike compared to 2020. Eastbourne, where houses cost around £306,546, experienced a six per cent jump. Hastings, which has an average price of £295,096 saw a massive ten per cent increase from 2020 to 2021 and Worthing, where the average home costs £354,361, saw prices increase by 6 per cent.

Another Sussex town, Littlehampton, also made another list. With an average buying price of £364,180 and 26 days average selling time, was the sixth fastest coastal town in the country to buy a home.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove's director of property, said this year's results reflect a number of national trends: "After a year where coastal locations really captured the imagination of British buyers, it’s interesting to reflect on how the overall picture looks at the end of the year.