The Academy Selsey celebrates ‘good’ Ofsted rating

The Academy Selsey has earned a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted following an inspection which came just days after students and staff moved into a new building.

For nearly three years, students had been taught in temporary teaching blocks after a devastating fire almost completely destroyed the school in August 2016.

Students and staff at The Academy Selsey

The academy’s 400 students moved into the new state-of-the-art building in School Lane at the end of April.

Inspectors, who visited in May, praised the school’s leaders for their ‘sound preparations and diligence’ which they said resulted in a ‘very successful transition’ to the new buildings.

Oftsed had previously told the school to improve as a result of inspections in 2017 and 2014, making the latest ‘good’ rating the first such ranking in its history as an academy.

Headteacher Tom Garfield said: “The Academy Selsey is a welcoming and friendly community, and since the last inspection we have worked hard to improve the quality of teaching and learning and outcomes for our young people, so it’s fantastic to see these strengths recognised in the inspection report.

“This ‘good’ judgement recognises the determination and focus from the whole school community – parents, staff, governors and pupils – all of whom work together to make The Academy Selsey an amazing place to teach and learn.”

In the report, inspectors said teachers knew their students well and there was a ‘welcoming and positive culture’ at the school.

Students felt safe and encouraged to be themselves, according to the report.

The inspectors said the quality of teaching had ‘significantly improved’ and that the curriculum was balanced and well-suited to students’ needs.

However, the progress of disadvantaged pupils was ‘still too slow’, the report stated.

Inspectors noted: “Parents and carers, staff and pupils strongly support the school.

“They are proud of what has been achieved and would recommend it to others.”

Dr Karen Roberts, chief executive of The Kemnal Academies Trust, said: “Congratulations to Tom Garfield and all at The Academy Selsey.

“This accolade is fantastic recognition of the work of the Academy and the Trust to retain and secure high quality education in Selsey.”

SEE MORE: The Academy, Selsey, celebrates move into rebuilt school after blaze

Selsey Academy starts to rebuild after catastrophic fire