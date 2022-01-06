But going vegetarian or vegan for a month does not mean you have to deprive yourself of delicious food.
There are plenty of wonderful restaurants in Mid Sussex offering meat-free options.
Here are the top 12 vegan-friendly restaurants in the district, according to TripAdvisor on January 6, 2022.
1. Rouge
Rouge has officially opened in The Broadway, Haywards Heath. It has vegetarian friendly and vegan options and offers a little slice of Paris in Mid Sussex. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council.
2. Limes Thai Kitchen
This popular independent Thai restaurant is in Lindfield High Street. It offers take away and delivery to Haywards Heath, Lindfield, Cuckfield, Ardingly, Horsted Keynes and Scaynes Hill. It also has vegetarian friendly and vegan options, as well as gluten free options. Picture: Google Street View.
3. Cafe Elvira
Jeremy's may have closed as a restaurant but Cafe Elvira at Borde Hill still offers a 'unique and convivial environment for the enjoyment of relaxed, good food'. Diners have praised its delicious food and high quality and friendly service. There are vegetarian-friendly, vegan and gluten free options. Picture: Google Street View.
4. The Lockhart Tavern
This privately owned craft beer pub can be found in The Broadway in Haywards Heath. It serves traditional pub food that is all prepared freshly onsite with a range of vegetarian and vegan dishes. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2103162.