These are the ratings of every Mid Sussex primary school recently inspected by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every primary school in Mid Sussex following inspections by Ofsted.

Listed are 17 primary schools and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’. The data is the latest available on the Government website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections.

1. Blackthorns Community Primary Academy Ofsted rating: 1 - Outstanding. Date of inspection: 19-09-2019

2. Bolney CofE Primary School Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 05-07-2019

3. Southway Junior School Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 04-07-2019

4. Warden Park Primary Academy Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 12-06-2019

