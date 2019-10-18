These are the ratings of every Mid Sussex primary school recently inspected by Ofsted

Schools

These are the ratings of every primary school in Mid Sussex following inspections by Ofsted.

Listed are 17 primary schools and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’. The data is the latest available on the Government website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections.

Ofsted rating: 1 - Outstanding. Date of inspection: 19-09-2019

1. Blackthorns Community Primary Academy

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 05-07-2019

2. Bolney CofE Primary School

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 04-07-2019

3. Southway Junior School

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 12-06-2019

4. Warden Park Primary Academy

