These eight Mid Sussex restaurants recently received five-star food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Joanna Morris, Data Reporter
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Rated 5: Poppins Restaurant at Units 1 And 2 Queens Walk, East Grinstead; rated on January 25.
Rated 5: Rumblin Tums Cafe at 1 The Parade London Road, East Grinstead; rated on January 25.
Rated 5: Flinders Coffee Ltd at 101 South Road, Haywards Heath; rated on January 15.
Rated 5: Haywards Heath KFC at 121-123 South Road, Haywards Heath; rated on January 15.
Rated 5: The Crown Inn at The Green, Horsted Keynes, Haywards Heath; rated on January 15.
Two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
Rated 5: The Black Swan at Horsham Road, Pease Pottage; rated on January 16.
Rated 5: Savannah at 44-46 The Broadway, Haywards Heath; rated on January 15.
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
Rated 5: Kings Garden at 101 Church Walk, Burgess Hill; rated on January 16.