By Joanna Morris, Data Reporter

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Rated 5: Poppins Restaurant at Units 1 And 2 Queens Walk, East Grinstead; rated on January 25.

The food hygene ratings for eight Mid Sussex establishments have been revealed.

Rated 5: Rumblin Tums Cafe at 1 The Parade London Road, East Grinstead; rated on January 25.

Rated 5: Flinders Coffee Ltd at 101 South Road, Haywards Heath; rated on January 15.

Rated 5: Haywards Heath KFC at 121-123 South Road, Haywards Heath; rated on January 15.

Rated 5: The Crown Inn at The Green, Horsted Keynes, Haywards Heath; rated on January 15.

Two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Rated 5: The Black Swan at Horsham Road, Pease Pottage; rated on January 16.

Rated 5: Savannah at 44-46 The Broadway, Haywards Heath; rated on January 15.

Plus one rating for a takeaway: