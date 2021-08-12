Chailey School praises its 'kind, caring, independent and creative young people' on GCSE results day
Chailey School has congratulated its Class of 2021 who received their GCSE results today.
A spokesman for the school said: "We are hugely proud of the kind, caring, independent and creative young people you have become. Throughout your time at Chailey School you have given the best of yourselves to the school community and worked incredibly hard. Your work ethic has been fantastic and you have coped with the adversity of the pandemic so well – adapting to different working methods and examination gradings. You richly deserve the results that you have achieved.
"As an exams centre we were robust with our grades and confident all of our results are the product of hard work and application by all of our students and staff. You go on to your futures in the knowledge that you worked hard for your results. We wish you all the best for your futures.
"In the current climate it feels inappropriate to quote statistics and grades specifically."