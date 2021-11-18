Chichester College Group named among the finalists for AoC Beacon Awards

The college group, which is comprised of Brinsbury College, Chichester College, Crawley College, Haywards Heath College and Worthing College, is up for the NOCN Group Award for Mental Health and Wellbeing.

The Association of Colleges’ Beacon Awards celebrate the best and most innovative practice among UK colleges each year. This award, supported by NOCN Group, recognises, celebrates and promotes examples of the important work colleges are doing to support the mental health and wellbeing of their students and staff, demonstrating a coherent college approach.

The Chichester College Group has been shortlisted for its commitment to developing and implementing a mental health and wellbeing strategy which supports everyone across the organisation, celebrating its vibrant and inclusive community by providing opportunities for all.

Chief executive Andrew Green said he was thrilled that Chichester College Group has been shortlisted as finalists for this year’s Beacon Awards

Throughout the pandemic, and multiple national lockdowns, staff worked tirelessly to reduce the risk of isolation and encouraged a sense of belonging by promoting opportunities for everyone to engage with their peers through Student Union activities as well as breakout groups during class sessions.

Andrew Green, chief executive of the Chichester College Group, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have been shortlisted as finalists for this year’s Beacon Awards in a category which reflects our commitment to our students and staff wellbeing.

"Supporting our college communities in their mental health and wellbeing is crucial, and something we are proud to do.

"We have committed to addressing this and supporting our students and our staff through this multi-faceted strategy which, among many things, provides services to enhance personal resilience for good mental and physical health, as well as empowering individuals with the knowledge and understanding they may need to feel supported.

"We also recognise that we are all unique, so placing individuals at the heart of this strategy has been key.

"To reach the finals of this award is testament to the commitment of our team in supporting our students and each other.”

Mark White OBE DL, chair of the AoC’s Charitable Trust, said: "The AoC Beacon Awards showcase exactly why colleges are so important to every community and why people value them.

"This award recognises examples of the increasingly important work colleges are doing to support the mental health and wellbeing of their students and staff, which has rocketed over the last 18 months.

"The work of the finalist entries show how colleges have successfully supported people in their local communities and demonstrated a coherent whole college mental health strategy.”