Collyer's students in Horsham speak out as they celebrate their A level grades: 'These results are such a blessing'

One of the leading sixth form colleges in the country, Collyer's saw 69 per cent achieving high grades, an A-level pass rate at 99.9 per cent and 66 per cent achieving grades A*/B.

Collyer’s Principal Dan Lodge was in celebratory mood: “We are immensely proud of the achievements published today. Huge congratulations to all our students, who have worked incredibly hard over the past two years with us.

“I would like to thank the dedicated team of professionals at Collyer’s, who have worked creatively and diligently to maintain exceptionally high standards. They thoroughly deserve our recognition.”

Lauren Palmer was thrilled: “I’m elated to be going my dream university."

Deputy Principal Steve Martell was delighted with the college’s vocational success: “It is great to see our vocational Level 3 students rewarded with some excellent results. Our expert staff and bright, resilient, hard-working students have performed wonderfully, yet again!”

Just some of the noteworthy individual successes included: Lauren Palmer, who joined Collyer’s from Tanbridge House School, achieving A*s in the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ), Psychology, Sociology, Maths and Further Maths, who now heads to the University of Cambridge to study Experimental Psychology. Thomas Rose, who prior to Collyer’s attended Holy Trinity in Crawley, achieved A*s in EPQ, Physics, Maths, Further Maths and Electronics, and is now set to study Medical Physics at UCL.

Sophie Cunnell, who joined Collyer’s from Millais, will study Microbiology at the University of Manchester, while Manami Imada who previously attended Glebelands in Cranleigh will now read Chemistry at Oxford University. Hassan Mujtaba will start a Degree Apprenticeship with Toyota, specialising in Data Science, having attended Thomas Bennett in Crawley, prior to enrolling at Collyer’s. Annabelle Ioannou, formerly of Warden Park in Cuckfield, will study English at Lucy Cavendish College, Cambridge. Naomi Newbery is now set to read Linguistics at Selwyn College, University of Cambridge.

Annabelle Ioannou said: “I was in equal parts surprised and very happy to find out that my place had been confirmed - huge thanks to all my teachers (especially in the English department) and to my parents, who have supported me the whole way through.”

Thomas Rose said: "All the best to everybody else who have received their results today.”

Lauren Palmer was thrilled: “I’m elated to be going my dream university. Thank you so much to everyone who has taught me over the past two years for all the support they’ve given, especially during online learning; I’ll miss you!”

Thomas Rose said: “I have really enjoyed my time at Collyer’s, it’s not been an easy two years for anybody, but all the teachers and students have supported each other so well. All the best to everybody else who have received their results today.”

Sophie Cunnell said: “I’d like to say a huge thanks to my amazing teachers and the rest of the staff at Collyers.”

Manami Imada enjoyed her time at Collyer’s: “Thank you so much to everyone who has supported me and believed in me even when I doubted myself. I am so lucky to be surrounded by such amazing people!”

Manami Imada said: “Thank you so much to everyone who has supported me and believed in me even when I doubted myself."

Hassan Mujtaba said: “I am very grateful to my parents and teachers as they encouraged and pushed me to do my best.”

Naomi Newbery was delighted: “These results are such a blessing, and I would like to thank my teachers very much for their continual help and encouragement, especially throughout lockdown. Thank you also to my family for always being there for me - I could never have got here without their love and support!

Dan Lodge added: “The Collyer’s community could not be prouder of the class of 2021.

“I wish all our leaving students every success in the next phase of their education or career journey.”

Naomi Newbery was delighted: “These results are such a blessing."

The college’s post results advice service is now in full swing, with senior academic staff guiding students through appeals and into appropriate university and higher education choices.

Jessica O'Flaherty will study at Robinson College Cambridge reading Natural Sciences

Sulaimaan Azoor from Crawley leaves Collyer's to become an Apprentice Community Development Worker in Warwick. He previously attended Oriel High School.

Annabelle Ioannou said: “I was in equal parts surprised and very happy to find out that my place had been confirmed."

Collyer’s Principal Dan Lodge