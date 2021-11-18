Construction on new special needs college in Burgess Hill set to start within weeks

Contractors ISG are scheduled to start setting up on the site, in Birchwood Grove Road, Burgess Hill, on Monday (November 22) but the initial work will not start until later in December.

Marion Wilcock, chair of governors, said: “We will not be celebrating until the building is finally completed.”

Construction of the new building, for 100 children, should be carried out between February 2022 and March 2023, and fingers are crossed that the final handover will take place on November 15 2023.

It has been more than a decade since Woodlands Meed was told a new college would be built – and nine years since that promise fell through.

Ms Wilcock said: “We will concentrate on working with ISG the building contractors and BLB, our surveyors, to ensure that the works progress with the minimum of inconvenience which can be achieved under the circumstances to our students and staff, those at Birchwood Grove School and local residents.”