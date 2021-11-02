Crawley College given Crawley Town tickets as part of Gratitude Scheme
Crawley College have received Crawley Town tickets as part of the club’s Gratitude Scheme.
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 7:20 am
Crawley Town Centre BID - who are one of the key stakeholders in the scheme along with the Crawley Observer, Crawley Borough Council, Gatwick, Everyone Active, Manor Royal and the club - presented the college with the tickets as a thank you for all they have done and have been through during the pandemic.
The Gratitude Scheme was launched to reward people and groups who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic.
If you would like to nominate someone to receive tickets, please contact us at [email protected]