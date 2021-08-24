This independent specialist school in Sayers Common caters for young people with autism and the LVS Hassocks team is proud of the recognition.

The win follows a string of recent achievements, including the Independent Schools Association Award for Outstanding Provision for Learning Support.

LVS Hassocks principal Jen Weeks said: “The award recognises the tremendous hard work that all staff put in everyday, working in partnership with parents and the local community to support the students’ journey through secondary education.”

The National Children & Young People’s Awards celebrate excellence in care for children, young people and families.

They also pay tribute to individuals or organisations who excel in quality care provision.

Nominees must show they are ‘going that extra mile’ to promote the ability of children with disabilities and promote a child-centred service. LVS Hassocks was also praised for being ‘community spirited’.

A spokesperson said: “LVS Hassocks is proud to offer an education that encourages students to realise their full potential, giving them access to qualifications and providing opportunities for individuals to be empowered.

“Learning without limits is at the core of LVS Hassocks’ spirit.”