LVS Hassocks shortlisted for award celebrating excellence in special schools

It is one of only three schools in the country shortlisted for the Excellence in Special Schools and Alternative Provision category.

Principal Jen Weeks said it was ‘a tremendous accolade’ for the school community.

“Together with our ISA award for Outstanding Provision of Learning Support, the shortlisting demonstrates the level of commitment the school makes to making a real difference to our students’ lives and life chances,” she said.

Principal of LVS Hassocks Jen Weeks

“We are dedicated to going above and beyond, and work as a team to ensure the children in our care become happy, independent, confident and successful young adults,” Jen added.

The Excellence in Special Schools category recognises those schools that go beyond their duties to make a difference to young people.

The shortlisting follows LVS Hassocks’ award for Outstanding Provision for Learning Support at the national Independent Schools Association awards this year.