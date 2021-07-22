LVS Hassocks shortlisted for award celebrating excellence in special schools
LVS Hassocks, an independent specialist school in Sayers Common for young people with autism, has been shortlisted in this year’s National SEND Awards.
It is one of only three schools in the country shortlisted for the Excellence in Special Schools and Alternative Provision category.
Principal Jen Weeks said it was ‘a tremendous accolade’ for the school community.
“Together with our ISA award for Outstanding Provision of Learning Support, the shortlisting demonstrates the level of commitment the school makes to making a real difference to our students’ lives and life chances,” she said.
“We are dedicated to going above and beyond, and work as a team to ensure the children in our care become happy, independent, confident and successful young adults,” Jen added.
The Excellence in Special Schools category recognises those schools that go beyond their duties to make a difference to young people.
The shortlisting follows LVS Hassocks’ award for Outstanding Provision for Learning Support at the national Independent Schools Association awards this year.
More than one in seven under 25s have special educational needs or a disability and the National SEND Awards began in 2015 to celebrate the best and most inclusive special educational needs practices in the UK.
Visit www.lvs-hassocks.org.uk or www.SENDawards.com.