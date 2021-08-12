A spokesman at the Burgess Hill school said: "In the sixth form students 75 per cent were offered their first-choice university and other students have gone on to take up fantastic opportunities in apprenticeships and employment. We are confident they will go on to continue to achieve great things in the next chapter. We hope you will have fond memories of St Paul's and remember you will always be part of the St Paul's family. We wish you well for every happiness for the future.

"For those interested in joining the 6th form please get in touch with the school office. Applications are still open and the 6th form team are meeting students to look at course options and plans for September.

"At GCSE students are looking forward to going on to study further here at St Paul’s and welcoming new students to the College. For the students studying elsewhere we wish them every happiness and success. We were really proud of all they achieved in Year 11 and their 6th form induction. It was great to be back together to celebrate these results and successes.

"To achieve these results this year is down to the hard work, resilience, and commitment of the students over the last two years. This has included adapting to times of national lockdown, online learning and changing expectations nationally with the examination process."

This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of centre assessed grades, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards. The government is not publishing performance data for any schools or colleges this year due to the varying impact of the pandemic.

Mr Carter, Headteacher, said: “We are immensely proud of all that our wonderful students have achieved. We have worked hard to provide the love, support and consistency needed through the challenges we have all faced over the last two years. We are very grateful for the support of the families to help ensure that our students were happy and successful in all they did. We wish them every happiness and blessing for the future in all they do. I would also like to take the opportunity to offer heartfelt thanks to an amazing staff team who have gone 'above and beyond' each and every day to do right by the students in our care."

