Burgess Hill outdoor cinema event cancelled

“The provider has sadly let us down and this has left us with no alternative but to cancel,” said a Burgess Hill Town Council spokesperson, adding that the movies would have been Toy Story 4 and Back to the Future.

However, a Health and Wellbeing Day will still run from 11am to 3pm on Saturday (September 4), said the council.

Visitors and residents can try different sports and activities in St John’s Park while Burgess Hill Artists hold a pop-up exhibition in St John’s Church from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

St John's Park, Burgess Hill. Photo: Steve Robards.

There will be a free climbing wall in the town centre, as well as electronic reaction games and a sandpit.

The town centre also features fundraising and information stalls from Sussex community groups and businesses focused on health and wellbeing.