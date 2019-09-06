Care manager celebrates 10th year in the job she loves

A Lindfield woman is celebrating her tenth year in a career she finds deeply fulfilling and rewarding.

Sarah White is a former insurance worker turned care manager, and works at Haywards Heath based Caremark Mid Sussex and Crawley. Joining Caremark in 2008, Sarah started her new job as a front line care and support worker. She rapidly climbed through the ranks to field care supervisor, assistant manager and registered manager, before making partner in 2013.

Sarah said: “Previously I worked in insurance for many years, but it wasn’t very rewarding. My calling for care came when my nan developed dementia and I helped look after her. It felt good to be making a difference in her final years, so I decided to work in health and social care full time.”

In her role as registered manager and partner, Sarah runs the business, managing the delivery of care, attracting and retaining new business, recruiting and liaising with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to ensure compliance. She also arranges training workshops all over the country. Under Sarah’s leadership Caremark Mid Sussex & Crawley earned itself an ‘Outstanding’ rating in its most recent inspection by the CQC and is seeking to recruit new care and support workers to meet increasing business demands. Find out more by contacting Caremark on 01444 455800 or midsussex@caremark.co.uk, or visit www.caremark.co.uk.

Sarah added: “Switching careers is the wisest choice I’ve ever made. Care can be challenging, but it is extraordinarily rewarding. Putting a smile on the faces of vulnerable people who depend on us makes it the best job in the world and I encourage anybody who wants to make a difference to give it a try.”

Managing director Sue Hill has been a source of inspiration and mentorship to Sarah from the moment she joined the company.

Sue said: “People like Sarah, who are truly caring and dedicated to their customers, are the lifeblood of our industry and the communities which they support. Sarah is a wonderful example of somebody driven to succeed in this business and I’d like to thank her for her ten years of service!”