‘Caring’ staff at Lindfield care home praised by CQC

A Lindfield care home has been rated ‘good’ in all five key areas.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited Crossways Healthcare Limited in Sunte Avenue on July 18, and said the home was safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Crossways Residential Care Home in Lindfield. Picture: Google Street View

The CQC report said: “The owner was committed to making sure that people were supported in a caring, respectful and dignified way.

“We saw many examples of staff supporting people in this way throughout our inspection.

“Relatives and people also gave us consistent and positive feedback about how the staff and owner were very caring.

“Staff knew people well, including their personal history and individual preferences.

“People had care plans and they and other relevant people in their lives were involved in the planning, reviewing and delivering their care.”

Crossways Healthcare Limited is a residential care home providing personal care and accommodation for up to 25 people aged 65 and over in one adapted building.

At the time of the inspection there were 22 people using the service.

