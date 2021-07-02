Clair Hall in Haywards Heath hits 100,000 jab milestone

GP Federation Alliance for Better Care (ABC), who are running the Covid-19 vaccination programme, said the milestone on Thursday (July 1) includes both first and second doses.

The figure also includes jabs administered by ABC’s roving team.

The good news comes as Clair Hall begins to host walk-in vaccination sessions today and tomorrow (Saturday).

Sue Collins, who received the 100,000th jab at Clair Hall, with Fiona Hizzey, who administered her 5,000th dose. Picture: ABC

Sue Collins received the 100,000th dose at Clair Hall and vaccinator Fiona Hizzey celebrated administering her 5,000th dose as well.

“Six months ago when we delivered our first vaccine, we could never have imagined how successful, positive and fulfilling this project could be,” said Dr Katie Spensley, one of the clinical leads at Clair Hall vaccination centre.

Dr Spensley said the ABC team has been supported by outstanding staff, partners, volunteers, patients and Mid Sussex residents.

“We’ve received so many treats for the staff, including more than 1,100 meals from Jupps Fish and Chip Shop to keep the troops going,” she said.

“It’s been incredible and we’d like to thank everyone for their efforts.”

ABC said the Clair Hall team were a ‘driving force’ behind the creation of the ABC Unicef Covid Vaccine Fund, which supports Unicef’s work with families affected by coronavirus, especially in countries with weaker health systems.

The fund is still taking donations after hitting its £10,000 target and people who visit ABC sites can donate the estimated cost of a vaccine.