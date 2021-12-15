A total of 22,788 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mid Sussex when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 15 (Wednesday), up from 22,592 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Mid Sussex now stands at 14,978 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 16,523.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 77,741 over the period, to 11,010,286.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mid Sussex.

The dashboard shows 290 people had died in the area by December 15 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 18,960 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Sussex.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that four in five people in Mid Sussex have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 111,147 people had received both jabs by December 14 (Tuesday) – 81% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.