A total of 38,775 cases had been confirmed in Mid Sussex when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on February 8 (Tuesday), up from 38,577 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Mid Sussex now stands at 25,486 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 27,214.

Since January 31, the UK Health Security Agency has changed the way it reports coronavirus cases.

The rate of infection in Mid Sussex now stands at 25,486 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 27,214. Picture courtesy of RADAR

It means if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 66,171 over the period, to 17,932,803.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers currently only include LFT results for England and Northern Ireland, with lateral flow testing data for Scotland due to be added in the coming weeks.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mid Sussex.

The dashboard shows 304 people had died in the area by February 8 (Tuesday) – up from 303 on Monday.

They were among 20,229 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Sussex.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in Mid Sussex have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 114,825 people had received both jabs by February 7 (Monday) – 84% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 84% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.