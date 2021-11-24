A total of 19,170 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mid Sussex when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 23 (Tuesday), up from 18,966 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Mid Sussex now stands at 12,600 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 14,893.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 42,482 over the period, to 9,932,408.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mid Sussex.

The dashboard shows 285 people had died in the area by November 23 (Tuesday) – up from 284 on Monday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 18,666 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Sussex.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.