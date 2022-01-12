A total of 31,224 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mid Sussex when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 12 (Wednesday), up from 30,993 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Mid Sussex now stands at 20,523 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 22,256.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 129,544 over the period, to 14,862,138.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mid Sussex.

The dashboard shows 295 people had died in the area by January 12 (Wednesday) – up from 294 on Tuesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 19,388 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Sussex.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in Mid Sussex have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 113,024 people had received both jabs by January 11 (Tuesday) – 82% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 83% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.