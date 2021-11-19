A total of 18,428 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mid Sussex when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 19 (Friday), up from 18,193 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Mid Sussex now stands at 12,112 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 14,644.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 44,237 over the period, to 9,766,153.

The rate of infection in Mid Sussex now stands at 12,112 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 14,644

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mid Sussex.

The dashboard shows 284 people had died in the area by November 19 (Friday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 18,621 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Sussex.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.