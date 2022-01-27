A total of 34,751 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mid Sussex when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 27 (Thursday), up from 34,481 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Mid Sussex now stands at 22,841 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 24,433.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 96,155 over the period, to 16,245,474.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers currently only include LFT results for England and Northern Ireland, with lateral flow testing data for Scotland due to be added in the coming weeks.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mid Sussex.

The dashboard shows 296 people had died in the area by January 27 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on one the previous week.

They were among 19,791 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Sussex.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in Mid Sussex have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 114,237 people had received both jabs by January 26 (Wednesday) – 83% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 84% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.