A total of 24,507 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mid Sussex when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 22 (Wednesday), up from 24,199 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Mid Sussex now stands at 16,108 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 17,516.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 105,330 over the period, to 11,647,473.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mid Sussex.

The dashboard shows 293 people had died in the area by December 22 (Wednesday) – up from 291 on Tuesday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 19,048 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Sussex.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in Mid Sussex have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 111,722 people had received both jabs by December 21 (Tuesday) – 82% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 82% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.